China urges countries to cease hyping so-called ethnic issues, refrain from interfering internal affairs: FM

(ECNS) -- China urges relevant countries to respect basic facts, stop spreading lies, cease hyping so-called ethnic issues, and refrain from interfering in China's internal affairs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question regarding the U.S. and EU's concerns over China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law at a news briefing.

China is a unified multi-ethnic country, and all ethnic groups maintain a relationship featuring equality, solidarity, mutual assistance and harmony, Guo said.

Strengthening the rule of law will help better protect the lawful rights and interests of all ethnic groups and enhance ethnic unity, he noted.

The Chinese government has always attached great importance to protecting the cultures of ethnic minorities and ensuring, in accordance with the law, the rights of all ethnic groups to use and develop their own spoken and written languages, Guo said.

"These efforts and achievements have received broad support from the international community."

Certain countries are clinging to ideological prejudice and engaging in political manipulation, ignoring China's achievements in economic and social development as well as human rights governance, the spokesperson said.

They have maliciously distorted China's ethnic policies, fabricated and spread false information, interfered in China's internal affairs, and undermined ethnic unity in China, Guo added.

"China firmly opposes such actions," Guo concluded.

(By Zhang Dongfang)