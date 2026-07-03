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China to build space-ground asteroid monitoring and early warning system

2026-07-03 17:04:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China will establish a space-ground integrated monitoring system for near-Earth asteroids to strengthen its early warning and planetary defense capabilities, the country's space agency said.

Li Guoping, chief engineer at the China National Space Administration, said China has made progress in asteroid detection mechanisms and international cooperation, and will continue working with global partners to improve asteroid observation and early warning capabilities.

Authorities are developing a ground-based network of large optical telescopes and planning a space-based observation constellation to overcome blind spots caused by Earth's atmosphere and daylight conditions.

Officials said the system aims to enable continuous tracking of potentially hazardous objects.

Experts said asteroid defense technologies under development include kinetic impact methods, which alter an asteroid's trajectory through direct collision, as well as long-term orbital deflection techniques.

China has also established a monitoring and early warning innovation alliance involving universities, research institutes and companies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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