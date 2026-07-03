NDRC disburses 200 billion yuan in ultra-long special treasury bonds for 2026 equipment upgrades

(ECNS) -- A total of 200 billion yuan (about 29.39 billion U.S. dollars) of ultra-long special treasury bonds has been disbursed in three batches to support equipment upgrades this year, the country's top economic planner announced on Friday.

The sum is used for equipment upgrades in 2026 under the large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs, according to the NDRC.

The commission has recently issued the third batch of equipment upgrade project lists and funding arrangements, covering sectors such as energy and power, logistics, education, elderly care facilities, retail and commercial facilities, and elevator installation in old residential communities.

The sum covers around 11,000 projects across 22 sectors, providing strong support for accelerating industrial upgrading, promoting green development, improving people's welfare and strengthening safety guarantees, the NDRC said.

Investment in the purchase of equipment and machinery grew 9.3 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026, accounting for 17.5 percent of total investment, up 2.2 percentage points from the same period last year, NDRC data showed.

The commission will work with relevant departments to strengthen whole-process closed-loop management and fully leverage the effectiveness of central funding, according to an NDRC official.

(By Zhang Dongfang)