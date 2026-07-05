Two senior PLA officers promoted to rank of general

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented on Friday certificates of order to promote two senior People's Liberation Army officers to the rank of general, the highest rank for military personnel in active service in China.

Xi Jinping (front row, left), chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Zhang Shengmin (front row, right), vice-chairman of the CMC, pose for a photo on Friday with two senior People’s Liberation Army officers promoted to the rank of general after Xi presented them with the certificates of order during a ceremony in Beijing. (Photo/Xinhua)

At a ceremony held at the CMC headquarters in Beijing, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, presented the promotion order documents to Zhang Shuguang, secretary of the CMC Discipline Inspection Commission and director of the CMC Commission of Supervision, and Wang Gang, commander of the PLA Air Force.

Xi congratulated the promoted officers, who until now held the rank of lieutenant general, and posed for a group photo with them.

Zhang Shengmin, vice-chairman of the CMC, presided over the ceremony and announced the orders of promotion, which were signed by Xi.

According to public information previously released by the military, Zhang Shuguang has served many years in the discipline inspection field within the armed forces, while Wang served as the PLA Air Force's training chief, as the assistant to the chief of staff and as the chief of staff.

The last time Xi promoted officers to the rank of general was in December 2025.

Yang Zhibin, commander of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, and Han Shengyan, commander of the PLA Central Theater Command, received the highest service title last year. Both of them were senior commanders in the PLA Air Force.