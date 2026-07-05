First China–Central Asia cultural tourism train departs with 260 passengers on 16-day Silk Road journey

(ECNS) -- The first China–Central Asia cultural tourism train (Xi'an–Almaty) departed from China via the Khorgos railway port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday, carrying 260 passengers on a 16-day, 15-night in-depth Silk Road tour.

A China–Central Asia cultural tourism train departs from China via the Khorgos railway port, July 3, 2026. (Photo: CNS video)

The train features a "slow travel, immersive experience" concept.

Passengers will transfer to Kazakhstani trains after clearing customs at the Khorgos railway port.

The itinerary will help boost cultural exchange between China and Central Asia.