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China's summer vacation trips top 120 million in first nine days of travel rush

2026-07-10 15:17:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's railway network recorded 123.66 million passenger trips during the first nine days of the summer travel rush, which began on July 1, according to China State Railway Group.

Passengers ar going to board a train at Nanchang Railway Station in Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
Passengers ar going to board a train at Nanchang Railway Station in Jiangxi Province, July 1, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

Passenger traffic was concentrated in major economic hubs, with the highest volumes recorded in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Chengdu-Chongqing region.

China Railway Chengdu Group recorded more than 10 million passenger trips during the period, posting a significant increase from a year earlier.

To meet peak summer travel demand, China Railway Chengdu Group will temporarily operate 11 pairs of overnight high-speed trains from Friday through Sunday. The additional services will connect key cities across north, central, south, northwest and southwest China.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu)

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