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China aims to cut emissions intensity 17% by 2030 under new climate plan

2026-07-10 14:16:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's State Council has issued a five-year action plan to accelerate carbon reduction efforts, targeting a 17% cut in carbon dioxide emissions intensity by 2030 and raising the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to 25%, the government said.

The plan, covering the five years from 2026 to 2030, focuses on expanding renewable energy, improving the power system's ability to absorb clean energy, reducing coal consumption and promoting low-carbon industrial transformation.

It calls for faster development of zero-carbon industrial parks and factories, greener transport systems and stronger carbon monitoring frameworks. The government also plans to improve carbon market mechanisms and strengthen financial support for emissions reduction projects.

The plan includes major projects involving interprovincial power coordination, clean coal replacement, low-carbon heating and cooling, and zero-carbon transport corridors.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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