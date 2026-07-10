Table tennis exchange strengthens China-Germany business ties in Frankfurt

(ECNS) -- The third leg of the "Business Meets Table Tennis" networking event was recently held in Frankfurt, bringing together nearly 100 senior executives, industry association representatives and decision-makers in brand strategy and public relations from China and Germany.

Senior executives and industry association representatives in brand strategy and public relations from China and Germany attend the "Business Meets Table Tennis" networking event in Frankfurt. (Photo: ADV Advantage Sport)

According to Xu Wen, president of the Peking University Alumni Association in Germany, table tennis serves not only as a catalyst for business connections but also but also helps break the ice in academic research exchanges and financial mergers and acquisitions.

As China-Germany cooperation deepens, more such platforms are needed for professionals across different fields to build trust and spark inspiration in an informal setting.

Senior executives and industry association representatives in brand strategy and public relations from China and Germany attend the "Business Meets Table Tennis" networking event in Frankfurt. (Photo: ADV Advantage Sport)

The roadshow series has previously been held in Duesseldorf and Hamburg, and is scheduled to visit Berlin, Stuttgart and other cities.

(By Tang Yuxian)