Guangxi launches one-stop service platform for foreign professionals

(ECNS) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has launched a one-stop integrated service platform for foreign professionals, along with a Foreign Experts' Reading Room, in Nanning, capital of the region.

The platform provides integrated services for foreign professionals working in Guangxi through an online information portal and offline service windows under a "single-window intake and integrated services" model.

It enables users to apply for research talent programs, professional title evaluations and social insurance, while providing policy guidance, application assistance and accompanied services.

The Foreign Experts' Reading Room features multilingual publications on China's national conditions, Chinese culture, Guangxi's development, industry-specific fields, and humanities and history.

It will also host regular policy briefings, cultural events and academic salons.

Guangxi, a key gateway for China's cooperation with ASEAN, has stepped up efforts to build a regional talent hub and talent exchange center with ASEAN countries.

In recent years, the region has improved services for foreign professionals in work permits, social security, innovation and entrepreneurship, while advancing pilot reforms to integrate foreign talent services.

(By Tang Yuxian)