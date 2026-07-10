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Bird flocks leave nests as super typhoon Bavi approaches China's east coast

2026-07-10 14:45:54Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Large flocks of birds left their nests and circled overhead in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Thursday, as Super Typhoon Bavi approached the country's eastern coast.

The unusual behavior is widely believed to be linked to the approaching storm.

Experts say birds can instinctively detect changes in atmospheric pressure, infrasound, and other environmental cues before severe weather arrives, prompting them to seek safer locations.

Large flocks of birds leave their nests to circle in the sky in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 9, 2026. (Screenshot online)
Large flocks of birds leave their nests to circle in the sky in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on July 9, 2026. (Screenshot online)

 

(By Kira)

 
 

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