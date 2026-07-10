Chinese hospital treats Vietnamese child with autism using microbiota transplantation

(ECNS)— A 5-year-old Vietnamese child with autism spectrum disorder recently underwent fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, the hospital said Thursday.

Doctors of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University perform an operation for a 5-year-old Vietnamese child with autism spectrum disorder. (Photo: Website of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University)

The child was diagnosed with autism at an early age and had long received behavioral intervention in Vietnam, but with limited results. After a recommendation from a local medical team, the child’s parents brought the child across the border to seek medical treatment.

FMT, an emerging medical procedure that transfers beneficial gut bacteria from a healthy donor to a patient, is being studied as a potential treatment for several conditions, including autism spectrum disorder. Research has suggested it may offer benefits for some children with autism, although its effectiveness and long-term safety for the condition remain under investigation.

After admission, doctors found the child had severe food selectivity and recurrent allergic reactions in addition to the core symptoms of autism. The team then performed a minimally invasive fecal microbiota transplantation procedure, which the child tolerated well.

On the day of discharge, the hospital established a cross-border follow-up record for the child and will continue to track the child’s rehabilitation progress through online follow-up consultations.

The hospital said it will continue to provide medical services for patients from China and abroad and promote exchanges and cooperation in medical technology between China and ASEAN countries.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)