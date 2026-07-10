Yunnan's Yuanjiang ships first 1 mln tilapia fry overseas

(ECNS) -- The first batch of 1 million high-quality tilapia fry from Yunnan Baolu Aquatic Technology Co., Ltd. has been shipped to Haiphong, Vietnam, marking the company's first export since it was established in Yuanjiang County, Yuxi City, and the first export of tilapia fry from Yunnan Province, according to the Publicity Department of the Yuanjiang County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Thursday.

Workers sort tilapia fry at a breeding base in Yuanjiang County, Yuxi City, Yunnan Province. (Photo: Yuanjiang County Convergence Media Center)

Since the base began operations in March, it has sold 31 million tilapia fry, generating nearly 5 million yuan (about $697,000) in output value.

Yuanjiang County, located near the Tropic of Cancer, has a tropical climate with abundant water resources, ample heat and sufficient sunlight — ideal conditions for year-round tilapia breeding and production.

To ensure the health and vitality of the fry, the company conducts microscopic examinations three days before shipment to check for parasites or pathogens.

Yuxi Customs has provided full-chain services, including on-site inspections and streamlined clearance, to facilitate the export.

The local government has also offered comprehensive support throughout the project's signing, construction, production and sales stages.

"We will continue to help enterprises with import and export declaration, approval and filing procedures, enhance their market competitiveness, and expand export volumes," said Yang Qiaolin, deputy director of the Yuanjiang County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau.

(By Tang Yuxian)