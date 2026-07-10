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China reports record summer grain output despite weather challenges

2026-07-10 13:53:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's summer grain output reached a record 150.7 million metric tons so far in 2026, up 0.7 percent or 1 million metric tons year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The harvest overcame challenges including late planting of winter wheat in the Huang-Huai-Hai region and heavy rainfall in some areas, the bureau said.

The record output highlights China's continued focus on stabilizing grain supplies and maintaining food security amid weather-related challenges.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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