China records 369 million cross-border trips in first half of 2026

(ECNS)— China's National Immigration Administration released major immigration management data for the first half of 2026 on Friday, showing that immigration authorities nationwide inspected 369 million inbound and outbound trips during the period, which was up 10.8% year on year.

Lahu ethnic girls from Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, located on the border between China and Myanmar, greet tourists, Feb. 19, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

Of the total, mainland residents made 176 million trips, whilst residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan 147 million, and foreign nationals 45.9 million, up 10.7%, 8.1% and 20.6% year on year, respectively.

Inbound trips by foreign nationals reached over 22.9 million, up 20.4% year on year and maintaining rapid growth. Of these, visa-free entries totaled 17.81 million, accounting for 77.7% of all foreign arrivals and up 30.6% from a year earlier.

The top 10 source countries for inbound foreign travelers were South Korea, Russia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Mongolia and Australia, together accounting for 62% of all inbound foreign nationals.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)