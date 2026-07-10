China orders stronger flood defenses amid rising extreme weather risks

(ECNS) - China has issued new measures to strengthen flood and drought prevention, calling for improved monitoring, faster emergency response, and stronger protection of critical infrastructure.

The measures, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, call on local authorities to improve early warning systems and ensure evacuation plans are in place for high-risk areas.

Authorities were instructed to strengthen inspections of rivers, reservoirs, transport facilities and urban drainage systems, while improving emergency supplies and rescue capabilities.

The measures also call for better preparedness for rapid transitions between drought and flooding and stronger disaster prevention capacity at the community level.

China has faced increasingly frequent extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall, floods and heatwaves, in recent years.

(By Zhang Jiahao)