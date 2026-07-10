Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China orders stronger flood defenses amid rising extreme weather risks

2026-07-10 10:58:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China has issued new measures to strengthen flood and drought prevention, calling for improved monitoring, faster emergency response, and stronger protection of critical infrastructure.

The measures, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, call on local authorities to improve early warning systems and ensure evacuation plans are in place for high-risk areas.

Authorities were instructed to strengthen inspections of rivers, reservoirs, transport facilities and urban drainage systems, while improving emergency supplies and rescue capabilities.

The measures also call for better preparedness for rapid transitions between drought and flooding and stronger disaster prevention capacity at the community level.

China has faced increasingly frequent extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall, floods and heatwaves, in recent years.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]