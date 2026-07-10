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East China provinces raise emergency response to Typhoon Bavi

2026-07-10 11:30:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The eastern Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian on Thursday raised the typhoon emergency response to Level III as Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, is moving closer to the country.

The Zhejiang provincial flood control headquarters ordered stepped-up monitoring, improved early-warning systems, and the evacuation of residents from high-risk areas.

According to the Zhejiang Meteorological Bureau, Typhoon Bavi was located over waters about 1,010 kilometers southeast of Keelung, Taiwan, at 8 p.m. Thursday.

It is approaching the northeastern coast of Taiwan and is expected to make landfall along the coast between Fuqing in Fujian Province and Wenling in Zhejiang Province on Saturday night. 

By 3 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 17,110 people had been evacuated across Zhejiang Province. A total of 4,509 emergency rescue teams with more than 170,000 rescuers have been placed on standby, ready to support typhoon prevention efforts.

Fujian also elevated its emergency response to Level III on Thursday, ordering fishing boats and crew members to return to port.

Local authorities were additionally instructed to step up patrols of reservoirs, mountain ponds, geological disaster-prone areas, and low-lying flood zones as part of the province's typhoon preparedness measures.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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