Laos formally joins SCO as dialogue partner

(ECNS) -- The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on granting the Lao People's Democratic Republic dialogue partner status under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Beijing on Friday, CCTV News reported.

At the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, which was held in north China's Tianjin last September, the heads of state of the SCO member countries unanimously agreed to accept Laos as a dialogue partner.

As of now, the SCO has 10 full member states, two observer states, and 15 dialogue partners.

(By Zhang Dongfang)