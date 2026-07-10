Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Laos formally joins SCO as dialogue partner

2026-07-10 11:44:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on granting the Lao People's Democratic Republic dialogue partner status under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Beijing on Friday, CCTV News reported.

At the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, which was held in north China's Tianjin last September, the heads of state of the SCO member countries unanimously agreed to accept Laos as a dialogue partner.

As of now, the SCO has 10 full member states, two observer states, and 15 dialogue partners.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]