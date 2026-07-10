Beijing closes parks, museums as heavy rain triggers flood response

(ECNS) - Several parks, tourist sites and museums in Beijing were temporarily closed as heavy rainfall raised the risk of flooding and other weather-related disasters, while national authorities activated a level-four flood emergency response for Beijing and neighboring Tianjin.

China's National Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated the response Thursday evening after forecasts showed heavy to torrential rainfall would affect the two cities, with risks including flash floods, geological disasters and urban flooding.

The Beijing meteorological authority issued its first orange rainstorm alert of the flood season, while the city activated a level-two flood emergency response earlier Thursday. Multiple districts also issued red rainstorm alerts.

Major attractions, including the Summer Palace, Fragrant Hills Park and Beijing Zoo, announced temporary closures. Authorities said the sites would reopen depending on weather conditions.

Forecasters said parts of eastern China could face heavy rain and strong winds linked to Typhoon Bavi and moisture transport.

(By Zhang Jiahao)