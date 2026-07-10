Chinese-built Lupar Cross-Sea Bridge opens to traffic in Malaysia

(ECNS) —The Lupar Cross-Sea Bridge in Malaysia's Sarawak state, built by a Chinese company, officially opened to traffic on Thursday, ending local residents' long-standing reliance on ferries, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Lupar Cross-Sea Bridge in Malaysia's Sarawak state, built by a Chinese company, opens to traffic on July 9, 2026. (Xinhua photo)

More than 1,000 representatives from the Sarawak state government, local and Chinese companies, and nearby communities attended the opening ceremony.

Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg said at the ceremony that the Lupar Cross-Sea Bridge marked an important milestone in Sarawak's infrastructure development. He said the bridge would further improve the local coastal transport network, facilitate the movement of people and the transport of agricultural and fishery products, and boost development along the route.

The Lupar Cross-Sea Bridge is a China-Malaysia project under the Belt and Road Initiative, built by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd. It is 4.84 kilometers long, with its main section a double-tower cable-stayed bridge whose main towers stand more than 110 meters tall.

Located at the mouth of the Lupar River, the bridge site experiences significant tidal fluctuations and strong currents, and thick layers of soft soil beneath the riverbed posed major construction challenges.

Hu Wei, project manager for the bridge at China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group, said the Chinese team shifted the main construction work onto the water, overcoming the difficulties of building a large bridge in a complex estuary environment. During construction, the team also created local jobs and, through skills training, helped local workers take part in major bridge building.

The mouth of the Lupar River had long been a missing link in Sarawak's coastal road network, with vehicles previously relying mainly on ferries to cross between the two sides. With the bridge now open, travel and goods transport are expected to become more convenient, boosting local industry, agriculture and tourism.

(Bu intern Wu Jingjing)