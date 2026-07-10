Large-scale token factory lands in northwest China's Zhongwei

(ECNS) -- The first large-scale token production facility in northwest China is set to be built in Zhongwei, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, following the signing of an investment agreement on Thursday between the management committee of the Ningxia Zhongwei Industrial Park and GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Tokens, the smallest basic units that artificial intelligence uses to parse text, image and voice data, have become the standard billing and settlement metric across the AI industry. Every major AI model operation and intelligent service call is now metered in tokens.

The token factory runs on a hardware backbone of high-performance server clusters, combined with intelligent compute-scheduling and inference-optimization systems. It converts renewable electricity and computing resources into standardized token products for external delivery, effectively shifting the business model from "renting out computing equipment" to "delivering standardized AI services in bulk."

The newly announced project in Zhongwei will be rolled out in three phases. Once fully completed, it will offer standardized token call services, along with integrated dispatching, operations and trading solutions, to AI model developers and service providers, helping to alleviate the tight supply of high-end AI computing power in China's domestic market.

Currently, only a handful of small-scale pilot token factories exist in the country, and large-scale integrated facilities of this kind remain rare. The Zhongwei facility is expected to fill a significant gap in the region and set a precedent for scalable token production in China.

(By Zhang Dongfang)