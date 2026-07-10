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Core node of national supercomputing network goes online in Zhengzhou

2026-07-10 13:27:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— A core node of the national supercomputing network officially went online in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on Thursday, with the launch announced at the 2026 Henan Artificial Intelligence Conference. 

(Photo: screenshot from CNS video)
A core node of the national supercomputing network officially goes online in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on July 9, 2026. (Photo: screenshot from CNS video)

As China's first integrated supercomputing-AI computing resource pool at the 100,000-card level, the core node can provide computing power for frontier innovation such as large model development and scientific AI agents. 

The core node began trial operation in Zhengzhou in February this year, and it is the largest single domestic AI computing resource pool to be connected to the national supercomputing internet since the platform launched.

With the node now in official operation, the national supercomputing internet has built China's largest integrated computing network and application service platform, pooling more than 3.5 million CPU cores and 250,000 GPU cards. (By intern Wu Jingjing)

 

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