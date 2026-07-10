Liangma River offers an Eastern model for global waterfront renewal

(ECNS) -- Beijing's Liangma River International Waterfront was selected as one of the Global Top 10 Outstanding Practices in the inaugural International Outstanding Practices on Urban Regeneration (IOPUR) Case Collection at the 13th World Urban Forum, bringing China's urban renewal experience to the global stage.

In an interview with China News Service, Zheng Yaomin, deputy dean of the Institute of Culture and Tourism Development at Beijing Technology and Business University, said the transformation of Liangma River goes beyond environmental restoration. It represents a shift from traditional river management to integrated urban renewal.

According to Zheng, the project has restored aquatic ecosystems, expanded public waterfront spaces and revitalized surrounding commercial districts, creating a sustainable cycle in which ecological improvement and economic development reinforce one another.

Residents and visitors enjoy boating, swimming and reading along the Liangma River in Beijing on June 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Unlike many waterfront projects that focus on infrastructure alone, Liangma River also integrates public participation, cultural heritage and everyday urban life. Zheng said its governance model reflects an Eastern philosophy that emphasizes shared governance, balance and harmony between people and nature.

Zheng believes Liangma River demonstrates that successful waterfront renewal is not only about improving the environment, but also about creating vibrant public spaces where ecology, culture and economic vitality can develop together.