Premier of DPRK cabinet arrives in Beijing for state visit

(ECNS) -- Pak Thae Song, premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), arrived in Beijing on Friday with a party and government delegation to pay an official visit to China from July 10 to 12, according to Xinua News Agency.

During the visit, Pak will attend the commemorative event of the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, the Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday.

Pak, also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and vice president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, made the trip at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the government of the People's Republic of China, according to the ministry.

(By Zhang Dongfang)