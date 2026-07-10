Chinese envoy calls for restoration of peace, stability to stem conflict-related sexual violence

(ECNS) -- A Chinese envoy said Wednesday that the restoration of peace and stability is essential to eliminating conflict-related sexual violence, Xinhua News Agency reported.

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong reaffirmed China's condemnation of all forms of conflict-related sexual violence and said that restoring peace and stability is the foremost prerequisite for eliminating it.

"Social instability and the absence of the rule of law resulting from conflict create a breeding ground for sexual violence. Only through peace and stability can sexual violence be curbed at its source and a conducive environment be created for justice and assistance," said Fu.

Conflict-related sexual violence violates the most fundamental humanitarian principles and challenges the conscience of humanity. Addressing this issue requires the international community to uphold objectivity and impartiality, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and avoid using the issue to make accusations, fuel confrontation, or politicize and instrumentalize it, he said.

The international community should increase investment in development, bridge the development divide, and support women, children and other vulnerable people in sharing the fruits of development, thus laying a solid foundation for lasting peace and sustainable development, he added.

As a responsible major country and an active advocate for the global cause of women, China stands ready to work with all member states to make greater contributions to eliminating conflict-related sexual violence and maintaining international peace and security, he said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)