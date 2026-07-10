China sets new pollution limits for Chishui River basin

(ECNS) -- China has issued new water pollution standards for the Chishui River basin to strengthen environmental protection and promote cleaner industrial development along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.

The standards, jointly released with the State Administration for Market Regulation, introduce different pollution control requirements for protected areas, key control zones and general areas.

Authorities said the river faces challenges including fluctuating compliance with pollutant limits, such as those for total phosphorus, and high industrial water consumption.

The new rules target major pollution sources, including urban wastewater treatment plants and fermentation, alcohol and liquor producers. They set limits for chemical oxygen demand, ammonia nitrogen and total phosphorus emissions.

The ministry said the standards would help improve water quality and promote greener development in key industries.

(By Zhang Jiahao)