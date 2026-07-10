Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China sets new pollution limits for Chishui River basin

2026-07-10 11:33:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has issued new water pollution standards for the Chishui River basin to strengthen environmental protection and promote cleaner industrial development along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said.

The standards, jointly released with the State Administration for Market Regulation, introduce different pollution control requirements for protected areas, key control zones and general areas.

Authorities said the river faces challenges including fluctuating compliance with pollutant limits, such as those for total phosphorus, and high industrial water consumption.

The new rules target major pollution sources, including urban wastewater treatment plants and fermentation, alcohol and liquor producers. They set limits for chemical oxygen demand, ammonia nitrogen and total phosphorus emissions.

The ministry said the standards would help improve water quality and promote greener development in key industries.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]