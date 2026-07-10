Thailand delays Land Bridge Bill to expand public hearings amid local pushback

(ECNS) -- Thailand's Transport Ministry will hold off on submitting the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) bill—which covers the landmark Land Bridge project—to the Cabinet in order to conduct extensive public hearings.

The delay is intended to give southern residents and stakeholders full opportunity to voice their concerns, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced Wednesday.

Siripong clarified that the project has been delayed rather than scrapped, though no fixed timeline for its Cabinet submission has been set. A newly formed tripartite committee led by Siripong—comprising government, civil society, and administrative representatives—will assess the megaproject's compatibility with local demands.

The feedback collection and review process is expected to wrap up within one year, with the goal of yielding clear implementation plans under the current administration. Authorities plan to integrate earlier feasibility studies with fresh public input, and will revise or phase the project if necessary.

Estimated to cost nearly THB 1 trillion (SGD 39.4 billion), the Land Bridge project outlines the construction of two deep-water ports in Chumphon and Ranong linked by a 90-kilometer highway-and-rail corridor. Proponents argue it could cut shipping times by five days by bypassing the congested Malacca Strait, turning Thailand into a premier regional logistics hub.

However, local communities and environmental groups continue to fiercely oppose the scheme over fears of land expropriation, ecological damage, and forced industrial transformation. Highlighting the intense pushback, an environmental petition garnered over 50,000 signatures in a single day, prompting a government pledge to fully reassess the project’s local impacts.