Friday Jul 10, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Thailand delays Land Bridge Bill to expand public hearings amid local pushback

2026-07-10 10:23:27Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Thailand's Transport Ministry will hold off on submitting the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) bill—which covers the landmark Land Bridge project—to the Cabinet in order to conduct extensive public hearings.

The delay is intended to give southern residents and stakeholders full opportunity to voice their concerns, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat announced Wednesday.

Siripong clarified that the project has been delayed rather than scrapped, though no fixed timeline for its Cabinet submission has been set. A newly formed tripartite committee led by Siripong—comprising government, civil society, and administrative representatives—will assess the megaproject's compatibility with local demands.

 

The feedback collection and review process is expected to wrap up within one year, with the goal of yielding clear implementation plans under the current administration. Authorities plan to integrate earlier feasibility studies with fresh public input, and will revise or phase the project if necessary.

Estimated to cost nearly THB 1 trillion (SGD 39.4 billion), the Land Bridge project outlines the construction of two deep-water ports in Chumphon and Ranong linked by a 90-kilometer highway-and-rail corridor. Proponents argue it could cut shipping times by five days by bypassing the congested Malacca Strait, turning Thailand into a premier regional logistics hub.

However, local communities and environmental groups continue to fiercely oppose the scheme over fears of land expropriation, ecological damage, and forced industrial transformation. Highlighting the intense pushback, an environmental petition garnered over 50,000 signatures in a single day, prompting a government pledge to fully reassess the project’s local impacts.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]