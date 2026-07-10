China urges U.S. to lift blockade, sanctions against Cuba

(ECNS) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that the U.S. needs to heed the call for justice from the international community, and immediately lift its blockade, sanctions and any forms of coercion, pressuring and military threat against Cuba.

Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on a UN General Assembly debate on "the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba."

She noted that the U.S. has put in place blockades and sanctions on Cuba for over six decades and recently intensified its measures. Such moves caused an energy crisis, constitute a severe violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other basic norms governing international relations, seriously infringe upon Cuba's right to survive and thrive, and have wreaked havoc on the Cuban people.

The UN General Assembly's overwhelming vote to hold the debate once again reflects the extensive international support for the Cuban people in their effort to safeguard national sovereignty and oppose external interference and blockade, she said, adding that it's yet another evidence that unilateral and bullying moves find no support.

China will work with the international community to firmly defend international fairness and justice and support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, and opposing external interference, the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)