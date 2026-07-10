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Shoe factory owner in SE China's Fujian detained after fire kills 28

2026-07-10 09:44:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The shoe factory owner and several others suspected of being responsible for a fire accident on Thursday that killed 28 people in Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province have been detained by police.

Authorities have also frozen the company's accounts.

The blaze broke out at the factory of Huiteng Shoes Co., Ltd. in Jiangtou Village, Chendai Township, at 12:04 p.m., said the fire and rescue department of Quanzhou City, which administers Jinjiang.

Over 500 firefighters joined the rescue operation.

Authorities have also ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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