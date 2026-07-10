U.S. finger-pointing at China's routine missile launch a typical example of double standards and hegemonism: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addresses a press conference, July 9, 2026. (Photo/mfa.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that it is a typical display of double standards and hegemonism for the U.S. to point fingers at China's normal missile launch.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to U.S. comments on China's recent missile test.

China has stressed more than once that the test launch is a routine arrangement in China's annual military training program designed to verify the reliability, safety and effectiveness of relevant weapon systems, and that it complies with international law and customary international practice and is not directed at any specific country or target, the spokesperson noted.

China has released relevant information in a timely manner and notified the U.S. and other countries beforehand, which demonstrates the openness and transparency of the Chinese military, Mao said.

She added that the U.S. is the only country to have actually used nuclear weapons, and it sits on the world's largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal, and launches strategic missiles from nuclear-powered submarines annually. "Yet it points fingers at China's routine missile launch -- a typical example of double standards and hegemonism," the spokesperson said.

She urged the U.S. side to view China's national defense and military development objectively and rationally, and to take concrete steps to safeguard global strategic stability.

(By Zhang Dongfang)