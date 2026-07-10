Beijing exhibition uses digital technology to showcase traditional Chinese music

(ECNS) -- An immersive digital art exhibition opened at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing on Wednesday，using technology to present traditional Chinese music through interactive displays.

The Harmony in Resonance: Chinese Traditional Music Digital Art Exhibition opens at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Titled Harmony in Resonance — Chinese Traditional Music Digital Art Exhibition, the exhibition combines digital technology and interactive installations to create a visual, auditory and hands-on experience.

Focusing on China's musical heritage, the exhibition traces the evolution of traditional music through instruments including bronze bell chimes, the guqin, pipa, erhu and suona.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 23 and is intended to introduce traditional Chinese music to younger audiences by combining art, music and digital technology.

The Harmony in Resonance: Chinese Traditional Music Digital Art Exhibition opens at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, July 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

(By intern Zou Hanjun)