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China, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on copyright cooperation

2026-07-10 10:21:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Copyright Administration and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property signed a memorandum of understanding on copyright and related rights cooperation in Geneva on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Under the memorandum, the two sides will regularly exchange legal and technical information on copyright and related rights, encourage exchanges between copyright officials and related professionals through visits and training programs, and promote cooperation between copyright collective management organizations.

The memorandum expands copyright cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia and is expected to support broader cooperation on copyright issues with Arab countries.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

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