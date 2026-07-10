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4 suffer slight injuries, over 4,000 houses damaged in Sichuan earthquake

2026-07-10 09:19:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Photo shows residents are relocated to safe places in the earthquake that hit Gaoxian County in Sichuan Province on July 8, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Photo shows residents are relocated to safe places in the earthquake that hit Gaoxian County in Sichuan Province on July 8, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Four people sustained minor injuries and 4,309 households were damaged by the earthquake that struck Gaoxian County in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to local authorities.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Gaoxian at 10:08 a.m. on Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

After the earthquake, local authorities deployed 28 rescue teams totaling 854 personnel, 153 vehicles and 1,453 sets of various rescue equipment to carry out emergency response and hazard inspections, among other tasks.

They also distributed 15,264 relief items, including tents, summer quilts, folding beds, generators and electric fans, and relocated 8,064 residents from 2,694 households.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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