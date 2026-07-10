IMF cuts global growth forecast, raises China outlook

(ECNS) -- The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday cut its global economic growth forecast for 2026 to 3% while raising its projection for China's economy to 4.6%.
According to the IMF's updated World Economic Outlook, the 0.1-percentage-point downgrade to global growth reflects the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, partly offset by demand-driven growth in the artificial intelligence sector.
China was among the few major economies to receive an upward revision, with its growth forecast raised by 0.2 percentage points because of strong output in high-tech manufacturing and solid export performance.
The IMF projected 2026 growth of 1.7% for advanced economies and 3.8% for emerging market and developing economies. It also forecast global inflation at 4.7%, driven by food and energy costs, while global trade volume growth is expected to slow to 3.5%.
(By intern Lin Qiaochu)