Chinese scientists develop longer-lasting lithium-metal battery technology

(ECNS) – Chinese researchers at Nanjing University have developed a new electrolyte that could significantly extend the lifespan of lithium-metal batteries while preserving their high energy density, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The research team, led by Professor Zhou Haoshen, said the technology could accelerate the commercialization of lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and consumer electronics.

Lithium-metal batteries are widely regarded as a next-generation energy storage technology because they offer much higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion batteries. However, their widespread adoption has been limited by short cycle life and safety risks caused by the growth of lithium dendrites, which can trigger short circuits and fires.

The researchers introduced what they described as a "targeted coordinating anti-solvent" to stabilize chemical structures near the battery electrode during charging.

Yang Wujie, the paper's first author and a doctoral student at Nanjing University, said the new material helps suppress electrolyte degradation while maintaining normal battery performance, improving both durability and safety.

(By Zhang Jiahao)