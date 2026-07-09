China's June CPI rises 1% as food prices decline

(ECNS) -- China's consumer prices rose 1% in June from a year earlier, official data showed Thursday, as food prices continued to decline.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the consumer price index, or CPI, increased 1% year over year in June, matching the average rise recorded during the first half of 2026.

Food prices fell 1.6% from a year earlier, while non-food prices rose 1.5%. Prices of consumer goods increased 1.1%, and services prices gained 0.8%.

Month on month, consumer prices fell 0.3% in June. Food prices declined 0.4% from May, while non-food prices also fell 0.3%.

Urban consumer prices rose 1% year over year, while prices in rural areas increased 0.8%, according to the data.

The data showed that food prices remained a drag on overall consumer price growth in June.

(By Zhang Jiahao)