Ministry urges cities to prepare for Typhoon Bavi and worsening flood risks

(ECNS) -- China's housing ministry has ordered local governments to strengthen urban drainage and flood control measures as Typhoon Bavi approaches and northern China enters a critical stage of the flood season.

At a nationwide video conference on urban flood prevention Wednesday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development called on local authorities to improve emergency preparedness and safeguard urban infrastructure.

The ministry said cities should conduct risk assessments, strengthen protection measures and tighten controls on flood-prone roads.

Officials were also instructed to improve coordination with meteorological, water resources, transportation and public security departments to better manage flood control and drainage systems.

The ministry said local governments should strengthen emergency response teams, provide training and hold regular drills to improve preparedness.

Authorities said Typhoon Bavi is expected to make landfall in China and urged local governments to strengthen monitoring, early warning and rescue preparations to minimize risks to life and property.

(By Zhang Jiahao)