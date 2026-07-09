Hainan duty-free sales jump 18.8% in first half of 2026

(ECNS) - Duty-free sales in China's island province of Hainan rose 18.8% in the first six months of 2026 from a year earlier, customs data showed Tuesday.

Haikou Customs said duty-free purchases by departing travelers totaled 19.92 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) from January to June. The number of shoppers increased 12.6% to 2.79 million, while purchases totaled nearly 16 million items.

The increase was supported by a series of tourism, exhibition and sporting events held in Hainan during the first half of the year, according to customs authorities.

Major events included the China International Consumer Products Expo, as well as holiday periods and international sports competitions that helped attract visitors to the province.

Authorities said Hainan continued to promote the integration of tourism, exhibitions and duty-free shopping as part of efforts to boost domestic consumption and develop the island into an international tourism and consumption hub.

(By Zhang Jiahao)