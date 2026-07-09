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Dismembered body found floating off Japan's Yokohama park identified as Chinese woman

2026-07-09 10:15:11Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Japanese Police in Yokohama City have identified the dismembered upper half of a woman's body found floating off a popular waterfront park in Yokohama last year as a 45-year-old Chinese national.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police said on Tuesday that through DNA testing, the remains belonged to a Chinese national who lived in Ota Ward, Tokyo, and worked part-time, according to the Yangtze Evening Post.

In November last year, the body was discovered floating in the water adjacent to popular tourist spot Yamashita Park.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Japan confirmed her identity, saying it would continue to follow up.

Local police said there is a possibility that the victim's remains were cut up and discarded by the murderer.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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