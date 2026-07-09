China welcomes more U.S. visitors for bilateral exchanges: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- China welcomes more Americans to visit for more exchanges, see with their own eyes a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic picture of China and contribute to China-U.S. friendship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after "Bond with Kuliang: 2026 China-U.S. Youth Baseball Exhibition Games and Sports Festival" was successfully held in China from June 28 to July 2.

"We are glad to see that the century-old story of Kuliang is gaining vitality with new stories of friendly exchanges," Mao said.

Recent successful events, such as the China-U.S. Youth Sports Festival, the Flying Tigers Youth Leadership Dialogue and the "PandaMaxxing" China-U.S. youth exchange program, are all examples of shared bonds, mutual appreciation and friendship between the two peoples despite differences, she said.

They fully prove that the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, its foundation is in grassroots connections, its future depends on the youth, and its vitality comes from subnational exchanges, the spokesperson added.

China has met the goal of bringing 50,000 young Americans to the country in five years ahead of schedule, and the number of American visitors entering China also grew rapidly in the first half of this year, according to CCTV News.

(By Zhang Dongfang)