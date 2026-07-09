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Chinese hit film 'Dear You' to be released in Thailand in August

2026-07-09 09:32:59Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
(Poster of Dear You / Courtesy of the Weibo account of the movie)
(Poster of Dear You / Courtesy of the Weibo account of the movie)

(ECNS) -- Chinese film "Dear You" is about to be released in cinemas across Thailand on Aug. 6, Thai film distributors said on Wednesday.

The full-scale rollout is designed to reach diverse audiences throughout the country, offering an exploration of overseas Chinese identity, the power of love, and the true meaning of family to the hearts of Thai viewers, According to Sahamongkolfilm International.

Thai theaters will offer the original Teochew dialect version with Thai and Mandarin subtitles, alongside a Thai-dubbed version featuring English subtitles, in order to preserve its cultural authenticity while ensuring broad accessibility.

The story follows elderly Chaoshan grandmother Ye Shurou, whose quiet later years are upended when her debt-burdened grandson travels to Thailand chasing rumors of a long-lost, wealthy grandfather, only to uncover a half-century-old secret: the person she exchanged qiaopi with all those years was not who she thought.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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