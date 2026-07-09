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Chinese automaker XPeng launches new electric model in Israel

2026-07-09 09:38:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese automaker XPeng Motors on Wednesday launched sales of a new electric model in Israel, its local importer Freesbe said in a statement.

The XPeng X9, a seven-seat luxury electric minivan, features a 110-kWh battery for up to 615 km of range, a top speed of 200 km/h, and fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 12 minutes. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

The Chinese brand has also rolled out the executive sedan P7+, the mid-sized luxury SUV G9, and the mid-sized crossover SUV G6 since entering Israel in late 2023.

In the first half of 2026, XPeng ranked first in electric vehicle (EV) sales in Israel, with 3,183 units sold and the G6 being the country's best-selling electric model during the period.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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