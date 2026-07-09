China calls on U.S., Iran to implement MoU, refrain from resorting to force

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks at a press conference. (Photo/https://mfa.gov.cn)

(ECNS) -- China has called on the U.S. and Iran to fully implement the signed memorandum of understanding, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and refrain from resorting to force, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday in response to the latest exchange of attacks between the two countries.

"We are closely monitoring the latest developments in the Middle East," the spokesperson said.

A renewed conflict serves no party's interests and military measures cannot resolve fundamental issues, Mao added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)