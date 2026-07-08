China moves to secure medicine supplies in flood-hit Guangxi

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Commerce has directed pharmaceutical distributors to ensure adequate medicine supplies in flood-hit areas of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after Typhoon Meisak brought heavy rainfall and flooding.

The ministry said Hengzhou in Nanning, Lingshan County in Qinzhou and parts of Guigang were among the affected areas.

Authorities instructed drug distributors to restore operations, maintain emergency medicine supplies and support disaster relief efforts.

Several pharmacy chains, including Yixintang and Dashenlin, dispatched employees to affected areas to clean flooded stores, disinfect facilities and resume operations. Some flood-damaged outlets have already reopened, the ministry said.

State-owned distributor Sinopharm Holdings and other companies activated emergency response plans and checked inventories of critical medicines and disinfection supplies.

The ministry said emergency medicine stocks remained sufficient as of Tuesday and that medicine delivery services in some affected areas were gradually resuming. It added that local governments had not requested emergency procurement.

(By Zhang Jiahao)