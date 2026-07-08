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Intelligent driving company Momenta debuts on Hong Kong stock exchange

2026-07-08 17:10:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese intelligent driving company Momenta made its debut on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on Wednesday.

The company's cornerstone investors include major institutional and strategic investors such as GIC, Fidelity International, Mercedes-Benz, and ChinaAMC.

Industry analysts said the participation of these leading long-term investors and global industry players reflects strong market confidence in Momenta's long-term growth prospects and its position in the rapidly evolving physical AI sector.

(By Kira)

 
 

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