16th Jiangsu Book Fair sets new sales record with consumption-driven model

16th Jiangsu Book Fair sets new sales record with strong consumer turnout

(ECNS) -- The 16th Jiangsu Book Fair concluded Monday at the Suzhou International Expo Center, with total online and offline sales reaching 258.1 million yuan ($35.9 million), a record high and an increase of 2.08 million yuan ($289,000) from last year.

Visitors browse at the 16th Jiangsu Book Fair held at the Suzhou International Expo Center on July 6. (Photo: Chang Mucheng)

The five-day event featured author appearances, book launches, reading forums and other cultural activities aimed at promoting reading and public engagement. Organizers also staged exhibitions and themed events marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March.

"Book fairs are the best places to promote nationwide reading," said scholar Mo Lifeng at the event.

Since its launch in 2011, the Jiangsu Book Fair has become one of the province's largest annual publishing events, serving as a platform for book promotion, cultural exchange and the publishing industry.

(By Tang Yuxian)