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Giant panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao mark 3rd birthday in South Korea

2026-07-08 16:42:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Giant panda twins Rui Bao and Hui Bao celebrated their third birthday Tuesday at Everland in South Korea, where keepers and visitors marked the occasion with a special birthday event.

The amusement park prepared a large bamboo cake and presented the twins with a wooden bench so they could sit side by side.

Born on July 7, 2023, to giant pandas Le Bao and Ai Bao, Rui Bao and Hui Bao weighed 180 grams and 140 grams, respectively, at birth. They now each weigh more than 80 kilograms.

The twins are expected to return to China this winter, making this likely their final birthday celebration in South Korea.

(By Tang Yuxian)

 

 

 

 

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