Ancient summer cultural relics on display at Wuhan museum

(ECNS) -- "A Day of Coolness–Ancient Summer Relief Culture Exhibition" opened at the Wuhan Museum on Tuesday evening. The exhibition features 196 cultural relics, offering visitors a glimpse into the wisdom of ancient Chinese in adapting to nature and living poetically during the hot summer months.

Visitors view the "A Day of Coolness – Ancient Summer Relief Culture Exhibition" at the Wuhan Museum on July 7. (Photo: Wu Yili)

The exhibition features three sections exploring ancient cooling methods through architecture, clothing, utensils and seasonal foods; the summer landscapes of water towns through boating, fish, birds, frogs and cicadas; and how people in ancient China escaped the heat through literary gatherings, art appreciation, incense burning and moonlit strolls.

Artifacts with summer themes are displayed at the Wuhan Museum on July 7. (Photo: Wu Yili)

Notable exhibits include a Ming Dynasty painting of banana leaves by Shi Tao, which conveys a sense of coolness through its brushwork, and Qi Baishi's Frogs and Lotus scroll that depicts a summer pond scene. Also on display is a Qing Dynasty white jade boat sculpture that reflects the popularity of boating as a summer pastime.

Artifacts with summer themes are displayed at the Wuhan Museum on July 7. (Photo: Wu Yili)

Beyond the relics, the exhibition features an immersive digital animation zone that brings ancient paintings to life, an interactive poetry display, and a sensory area where visitors can enjoy summer floral scents and natural sounds.

(By Tang Yuxian)