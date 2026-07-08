Super Typhoon Bavi forces suspension of 52 ferry routes in Zhejiang, over 3,000 evacuated

Photo provided to China News Service shows people are evacuationg from waters.

(ECNS) -- Super Typhoon Bavi prompted maritime authorities in East China's Zhejiang Province to suspend operation of a total of 98 passenger vessels on 52 passenger ferry routes and to evacuate more than 3,000 people from remote islands on Wednesday as the storm barreled toward the 48-hour warning line.

The Zhejiang maritime safety administration activated a Level-III emergency response at 8 a.m. on Wednesday as Bavi was forecast to become the first typhoon this year to make landfall in the province.

According to the Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Bureau, Typhoon Bavi may make landfall near the border between Zhejiang and Fujian provinces on the evening of July 11 through July 12; alternatively, it may move northward over the waters east of Taiwan and make a direct landfall along the coast of Zhejiang.

(By Zhang Dongfang)