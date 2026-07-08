APEC Seafarers Excellence Network holds meeting in Guangzhou

(ECNS) -- The 8th Steering Council Meeting and Expert Working Group Meeting of the APEC Seafarers Excellence Network (APEC SEN) opened in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from APEC economies, international organizations, maritime academies and the shipping industry, both in person and online.

The 8th Steering Council Meeting and Expert Working Group Meeting of the APEC Seafarers Excellence Network (APEC SEN) are held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on July 7. (Photo: Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration)

APEC SEN is a professional cooperation mechanism under the APEC Transportation Working Group that promotes collaboration in seafarer education and training, capacity building and rights protection across the Asia-Pacific region.

Held as part of the 2026 APEC China Year program, the meeting focuses on seafarer capacity building, rights protection and career transition, aiming to deepen practical cooperation in maritime human resources and strengthen talent support for the stability of the global shipping supply chain.

Maritime transport accounts for more than 90% of global trade by volume, making seafarers essential to international commerce and supply chains. China had more than 2.08 million registered seafarers as of 2025, placing it among the world's largest maritime workforces.

China has signed seafarer certificate cooperation documents with 31 countries and regions and continues to promote innovative measures including digital certification, streamlined services and smart management to support the international shipping industry.

As the global maritime sector accelerates its transition toward greener, lower-carbon and more digital operations, demand is growing for new skills in areas such as alternative fuels and smart shipping technologies.

Agenda items include mutual recognition of seafarer certificates, green shipping talent cultivation, smart ship skill enhancement and seafarer rights protection.

Participants will hold in-depth discussions on establishing an APEC International Maritime Academy, information-sharing mechanisms for crew management, and improved coordination for emergency response involving seafarers.

(By Tang Yuxian)