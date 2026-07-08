Italian students explore guqin art in Hainan

(ECNS) — Thirty Italian students and teachers tried playing the guqin, an ancient Chinese stringed instrument, at a school affiliated with Shanghai International Studies University in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, on Tuesday.

American instructor Dallas performs the traditional piece "Flowing Water" during the guqin class in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, July 7, 2026 . (Screenshot from CNS Video)

The activity was organized as part of the Italian group's youth exchange visit to Hainan. The participants learned about the instrument's history, playing techniques, distinctive tones and the Chinese culture it embodies.

Their instructor, Dallas, an American who has studied the guqin for 14 years, performed the traditional piece "Flowing Water" during the class.